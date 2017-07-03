Walker hospitalized after 2 dogs attack in Jonesborough

About 9:45 p.m., 41-year-old Joseph Warlix was being treated by EMS paramedics for bites to his arm when Jonesborough police arrived at 609 Depot St.

Warlix, who lives on adjacent 4th Avenue, told police he had been walking on Depot Street, and when he reached the residence’s driveway, two dogs came out the front door and started biting his left arm.

After trying several times to get the dogs off of Warlix, their owner, Christine Fiore, finally got the dogs under control.

Fiore told police she left the front door open with a barrier — similar to a child safety accordion-style gate — in place. She reported that an 8-month-old dog named Riley broke through the gate followed by a 6-year-old dog named Axle.

After securing the dogs, she went back outside to help Warlix with his injuries until EMS arrived.

Warlix had bites on his left hand and forearm. EMS took him to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

Fiore told police both dogs were up to date on all vaccinations.

In the report, the responding patrol officer, Matthew Stout, stated he checked over both dogs and found no injuries. Stout reported that the dogs showed no aggression during his investigation.

“I have observed the dogs numerous times while on routine patrol and never witnessed any aggressive behavior towards others or myself,” Stout wrote. “I have also observed the front door open with the barrier gate being used to successfully keep the dogs in the residence.

Fiore,52, was issued a citation for allowing dogs to run at large.