The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 24-year-old inmate Charles Lawson stole a vehicle from Greeneville Parks and Recreation and escaped from a work crew on Sunday.

Local news outlets report the vehicle is a 2007 white Ford F-350 that has the words “Town of Greeneville” printed on the doors. Its tag number is GY0397.

Lawson had been charged with violation of probation, but now also faces escape charges. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.