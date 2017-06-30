Police: Jonesborough man in stolen vehicle had meth

About 9:30 p.m, police saw James Davis, 35, 107 Lawing Ave., Jonesborough, driving in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Johnson City. Police said they found him with a felony amount of methamphetamine, and a records check showed that his Tennessee driver’s license was revoked.

Davis was charged with possession of stolen property over $1,000 and felony possession of methamphetamine, and driving on a revoked license. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $16,000 bond with a Sessions Court date set for Friday.