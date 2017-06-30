Felon found with stolen handgun in Johnson City, police say

About 8:15 p.m., police were patrolling the area near Division Street and East Locust Street when they saw a man going toward a Dodge truck while carrying a flat screen television. The truck sped toward a nearby alley off East Locust as the man continued to catch up with it.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver and the man carrying the TV. Police said they learned the pickup’s driver was driving on a suspended license. Police also could see drug contraband inside the vehicle.

Searching the pickup, police said, they found multiple baggies, syringes, 1.7 grams of methamphetamine, one baggie of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a stolen Glock 43 9mm pistol.

The driver, Lon F. Everett, 32, 1201 Division St., Apt. 2, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, felony methamphetamine possession, simple possession, driving on suspended license, and possession of stolen property. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $23,000 bond and arraigned Thursday in Sessions Court.