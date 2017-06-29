Stabbing victim lied about robbery attempt, Johnson City police say

Cody Cox, 31, 179 Sheets Hollow Road, received multiple cuts inside a Suzuki SX4 on Plymouth Road. He told police the cuts happened when a man he knew as “D” tried to rob him.

As a result, police sent out K-9 teams to track down “D” and crime scene techs combed the vehicle for DNA and fingerprints in an attempt to identify him.

But during that investigation, police said, they learned Cox and a friend named “Jack” had been arguing at the time and there was no robbery at all. Police believed Jack was acting in self-defense.

Cox was released from Johnson City Medical Center after treatment for his injuries, which included a large laceration across his forehead.

Police arrested Cox on Wednesday and charged him with false reporting. He was released from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Thursday.