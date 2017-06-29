Johnson City police need help identifying man accused of car burglary

In a press release issued Thursday, police said a man broke out a window in a locked vehicle and stole a credit card. The victim was able to snap a photo of the man’s van as it fled the scene being driven by the man in question with a female passenger.

The man immediately took the stolen credit card and made a purchase at Walgreen's on South Roan.

The same man is accused of breaking into a car at Snap Fitness in Jonesborough and using a stolen credit card at the Dollar General Store in Telford.

Police released images of the accused to local media.

Police asked anyone who could identify this man or the vehicle to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (423)434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To send a confidential tip text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.