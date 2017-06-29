Police: 72-year-old man used phony bill to make change at Johnson City Public Library

Johnson City police said a 72-year-old Elizabethton man asked the library staff Wednesday to make change from a $20 bill. The employee realized the bill was fake and called police.

Police confirmed the bill was counterfeit and arrested Thomas H. Mink, 2226 W G St., charging him with criminal simulation. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond and arraigned Thursday in Sessions Court.

Local law enforcement agencies have been busy with counterfeit bills all year, resulting in numerous arrests and confiscations.