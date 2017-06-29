Elderly Piney Flats woman found living in squalor, niece arrested

Court records show Janelle Browning was indicted in May by a Sullivan County grand jury. On Wednesday, she was arrested with warrants for financial exploitation and willful abuse, neglect or exploitation.

A presentment states the incidents occurred between October 2015 and September 2016. According to Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Amy Hinkle, Browning and the victim lived in separate structures, though on the same property along Summer Sound Road.

Browning's charges were spurred by a tip to Adult Protective Services. APS personnel then called in the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. When a deputy visited the property last fall, according to Hinkle, he could smell feces and waste from the driveway. What little food Browning had provided her aunt was allegedly spoiled, while the bathroom was squalid. More about Browning’s charges from the Kingsport Times-News.