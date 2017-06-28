Unicoi Co. deputy adopts own daughter

Sherri Duncan is a writer of historical fiction, but she may never write a happier ending than the final chapter of her 45-year real-life struggle to know her birth father. It was an ending that happened just last week in the courtroom of Carter County Chancery Court.

That is when Sherri, 49, traveled the 950-mile distance from her home in Dallas to Elizabethton to finalize her adoption by her birth father, Harmon Duncan, an investigator with the Unicoi County Sheriff's Department and a former deputy with the Carter County Sheriff's Department.

"Over 40 years ago I lost my two natural daughters in a bitter divorce," the elder Duncan said.

It was a terrible blow, but he continued on with his life and achieved successful careers in the automobile industry and law enforcement. Along the way, he found a more lasting love with Sally Duncan, who became his second wife.

He tried to maintain contact with his children, but the terms of the divorce settlement were strict. Sherri said only later in life did she realize that her father had sent her Christmas presents. She said the family had changed the labels. Instead of saying the presents were from her real dad, the labels said the presents came from Santa.

"The family always told me he was a black sheep," Sherri said. "Everything they told me about him was negative."

Even though she had been told all of her life that her natural father was bad, she said her perception of him began to change when she read some family letters from 1968 to 1970 that portrayed him in a different light.

But it was not until she attended her nephew's wedding in Johnson City on Father’s Day weekend in 2016 that she finally had a chance to meet her dad. Sherri said her family objected to the meeting and accused her of disrespecting her adoptive father, who had raised her.

She learned that far from being an ogre, Harmon was lieutenant in the sheriff's department and had been Tennessee's officer of the year for methamphetamine enforcement.

While she learned about his career, she learned a lot more about his heart. She said she found Duncan had carried a deep love for her over those 45 years, despite all the separation and obstacles. She also found that he accepted her.

Sherri had decided to change careers in mid-life and become novelist. She said her family had not encouraged the change and tried to talk her out of it. But Harmon loved the idea and gave her the encouragement she yearned to hear.

"He was so full of joy and he was so proud of me," Sherri said.

Sherri said she forgave him for any mistakes he might have made so long ago.

"I am honored to be his daughter," Sherri said. "He is a wonderful man. Look how much he has done for his community. I love my dad."

Although she had to return to Texas after the reunion, this time father and daughter were not really separated. The grew closer and their love grew stronger.

Sherri's love for her dad even led had an impact on her novel. She named one of the good guys in her novel King Duncan.

In fact, there are a lot of Sherri's life and experiences in the first volume of what will be a six-volume work called "The Paradigm Chronicles." It tells a story of religion and history, kings and dragons, mythology and philosophy. It tells a story of a hidden past and a condemned bloodline.

The first volume of the series is "The Curse of Lucifer's Bride" and it is expected to be released in January.

But Sherri's real life story reached a happy high point when she once again became Harmon's daughter again