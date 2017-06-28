Police need help finding Johnson City woman missing since May 18

On June 6, police began looking for Sebia Archer, 46, who is commonly known by friends and family as Sheba. Archer was last seen in the Cherokee Road area of Johnson City on the evening of May 18, police said in a news release.

Archer is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 148 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Archer’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or log a tip at www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.