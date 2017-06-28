Driver seriously injured in Kingsport crash

The crash happened about 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes. Kingsport police report the injured driver was trying to pull her Honda sedan off Orebank Road. She pulled into the path of a Honda van, and her car was struck in on the driver's side door.

An adult and two children in the van received minor injuries. Meanwhile, emergency personnel worked for about 20 minutes to free the other driver from her car. She was then transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Our partners at the Kingsport Times-News are following this developing story.