Police: Man wanted for deadly shooting in Tennessee

Metro Nashville police said in a statement that 28-year-old Pavan Raja Voleti fatally shot 31-year-old William Thomas Lee III on Monday at an apartment complex in the Hermitage neighborhood.

According to the statement, Voleti was outside his ex-girlfriend’s apartment when she and Lee got into a car to leave. Voleti allegedly approached them, and after a verbal argument, fired shots into the car, striking Lee. Lee was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said Voleti fled in a white BMW sedan that was later recovered in Nashville’s Lenox Village neighborhood.

Voleti is considered armed and dangerous. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.