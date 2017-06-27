Bristol man tried to force ex-girlfriend from moving vehicle in Johnson City, police say

Johnson City police reported that Theron Mullins, 51, was captured in Bristol after the woman escaped from him earlier in the night and signaled for help from a passerby.

The woman told police the two had been arguing when he became violent, tried to force her out of the vehicle and choked her at one point.

Mullins fled from the scene on the side of Bristol Highway before officers arrived, but was later arrested by Bristol police on a warrant, police said. He was turned over to the Johnson City Police Department and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on an aggravated domestic assault charge. His bond was $10,000 bond, and a Sessions Court appearance was set for later Tuesday.