Husband suspected in wife's death, daughter die from injuries after Tennessee fire

Local news outlets report that 55-year-old Gary Daugherty died Friday night and 9-year-old Crystal Daugherty died Sunday afternoon, having both succumbed to fire-related injuries.

Nashville police were investigating the early Friday morning blaze in Hermitage as an attempted murder-suicide after 48-year-old Suzanne Daugherty was found dead of trauma injuries unrelated to the fire.

Authorities say they believe Gary Daugherty put accelerant throughout the home, taped over the windows with plastic and disabled the smoke detectors.

Suzanne Daugherty had met with a Hermitage Precinct officer last Sunday with concerns that someone had tampered with her car gas tank. She told the officer she and her husband were divorcing.