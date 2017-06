Samuel Crow, 6201 Silverbell Circle, Knoxville, was charged with felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and speeding.

Police said Crow increased his speed Saturday when they tried to stop his vehicle. When they caught up with him, they learned his license had been suspended by the state of Tennessee for previous driving infractions and failure to pay the penalties.

Crow was released from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond. He was due in court on Monday.