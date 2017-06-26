Kayaker drowns on elevated Tennessee river

Local news outlets report 59-year-old Ernest Lee Wade was kayaking with Treyton R. Gritzinger on the Collins River on Sunday morning when his sit-a-top kayak flipped over. A press release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says neither man was wearing a flotation device.

Wade’s body was found under 6 to 8 feet (around 2 meters) of water around seven hours after his kayak flipped. The TWRA says recent rains have elevated water levels by 2 to 3 feet (around 1 meter), and swift currents and murky water hindered recovery efforts.

McMinnville is south of Cookeville between Nashville and Chattanooga.