2 wanted in Kingsport shooting spotted in New York, Pennsylvania

The Associated Press reports that Jarret Heitmann, 24, and Makayla Stilwell, 22, were seen in Pine Bush, about 85 miles north of New York City. On Saturday New York state police were searching for the pair.

Sunday afternoon, the Daily Freeman in Kingston New York reported that Heitmann and Stilwell had been spotted at a Walmart in Matamoras, Pa. The newspaper added that “all police agencies in the immediate area have been aware of the sighting and the investigation is continuing.”

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added Heitmann and Stilwell to their "Top 10 Most Wanted" list, offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to their arrests. On Monday morning, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kristen Quon said her agency had nothing new to release about the case.

