Kidnapped woman allegedly used as bait in Kingsport shooting; 2 still at large

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office considers Jarrett Cole "Shroom" Heitmann, 24, and Makayla Danielle Stilwell, 22, armed and extremely dangerous. Meanwhile the shooting victim, Dustin Bishop, 34,continues to be hospitalized by the gunshot wound to his chest. His treatment and condition have prohibited investigators from interviewing him about the incident.

It occurred about 2 a.m. Tuesday at 1924 Bloomingdale Road, lot no. 1. SCSO Capt. Joey Strickler said Heitmann and Stilwell, who are believed to be dating, arrived with another woman in tow — after abducting her from her home in Mount Carmel.

As the woman knows Bishop well, she was allegedly forced at gunpoint to knock on the door and lure him out of the mobile home. A police report states Bishop was then dragged into the yard by Heitmann and Stilwell, with Heitmann then shooting Bishop in the chest.

More about the abduction charges from the Kingsport Times-News.