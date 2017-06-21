Police: Man tried to use plastic card to enter home

According to a news release from the police department, Ronnie A. Neal, 34, 1825 Myranda Lane, was trying to enter the residence at No. 20 Lake Village Court about 7:09 p.m. The residents said Neal was trying to use a plastic card to open the front door. They said one of the residents managed to grab the card away from Neal as he pushed it through the door jam.

The release said Neal then attempted to leave in his vehicle, but was stopped by police.

He was charged with aggravated burglary and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held on $20,000 bond. He was later arraigned in Washington County General Session Court.