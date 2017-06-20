Naked lunch: NE Tennessee motel manager accused of walking through parking lot nude

Shortly after noon, Rogersville Police Department Officer Chris Price was having lunch at the El Potrillo Mexican restaurant, which shares a parking lot with the Church Hill Inn on Volunteer Street just west of Volunteer High School.

That’s when Price reportedly observed a man he later identified as Anilkumar Patel, 50, 1142 Volunteer Street, Church Hill, naked in the parking lot. Price then called the Church Hill Police Department and Detective Ethan Mays responded.

“Officer Price (stated that) a male walked out of a room to the west side of the hotel lobby and he was completely nude,” Mays said. “Officer Price advised that the male was using one hand to partially cover his genitals, but that his buttocks were fully exposed. Officer Price further stated that the male came outside, appeared to have gone to the minivan parked in front of the room, and then returned inside.”

More on the naked lunch from the Kingsport Times-News.