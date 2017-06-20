Kingsport police: Search on for 2 accused in Bloomingdale shooting

Detectives at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office were still gathering information on the shooting, which occurred at 1924 Bloomingdale Road. A resident of lot No. 1, Dustin Bishop, 34, was listed as the victim in an SCSO police report.

Witnesses told police a female acquaintance knocked on the door about 2 a.m. When Bishop answered, he was allegedly pulled out the door. A man, who was not identified in the report, was accused of then shooting Bishop in the chest.

Investigators were in the process of obtaining warrants for the man and woman, whose whereabouts were unknown.

