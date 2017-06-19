Officer Gregor retires from Jonesborough Police Department

Gregor’s handler and owner, Sgt. Mike McPeak, said he decided to retire 10-year-old Gregor after several veterinarians diagnosed him with Degenerative Myelopathy, a progressive disease of the spinal cord that affects older dogs. McPeak said he noticed a few months ago that Gregor was dragging one of his feet during his daily walks, which has only gotten worse in the months since then, and now Gregor has trouble coordinating his hind legs.

“It’s very heartbreaking to see his drive and his personality and his desire to play and then he’ll fall over,” McPeak said. “That’s the worst part for me.”

The outlook for dogs with DM is grave, according to the Canine Genetic Disease Network, and the disease is fatal. There is no treatment that stops or slows DM’s progression, but it is a painless disease. For now, McPeak said Gregor is still eating well, not in any pain and is as active as he can be.

McPeak said that he and his family will be doing their best to give Gregor the best golden years they can by playing while he still can, giving him his favorite treats, letting him relax, and taking him on vacation so he can enjoy some of his favorite things.

“He loves the water so hopefully next month, we’ll try to take him to the beach,” McPeak said.

McPeak applied to be a K9 officer after working about four years at the JPD. To maintain certification, McPeak and Gregor logged between 28 and 35 hours of training per month, and Gregor has done his fair share in busting cases over the years.

Gregor and other K9 units primarily use their nose for their work, and Gregor has aided the JPD, East Tennessee State University, the Johnson City Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI throughout his years on the force. McPeak noted a handful situations where Gregor’s help has been key to cracking the case.

In a series of car burglaries throughout the town a few years ago, a dropped insurance card was enough for Gregor to sniff out the burglars responsible. In another case on Gregor’s first year on the job, the dog’s friendliness helped officers learn about a sex crime involving a child.

“The little boy began talking to my dog and telling him what happened,” McPeak said. “A lot of kids will talk to Gregor before they’ll even talk to me. That’s what I love about Gregor, he’s so friendly, but he’s protective too.”

Gregor’s last day at work was May 25, and the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen officially retired him at its June meeting. Now, Gregor will live out the rest of his life in comfort as McPeak’s pet while being showered with love and attention from friends and family.

“He’s been a great support, he’s been a great tool, and he’s been a great friend,” McPeak said.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.