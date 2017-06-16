Woman tells Johnson City police her husband punctured her hand with knife

Matthew Smith, 612 Pardee St., was charged with domestic aggravated assault after his wife called 911 from a neighbor’s home.

Police said the woman had a puncture wound in her hand and reported that her husband had assaulted her with a knife. She was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment and released.

Police found Smith in the Pardee Street residence and arrested him. He was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond. He was also set to appear in Sessions Court Friday.