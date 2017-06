Anthony R. Adragna, 49, 1608 E. Myrtle Ave., then drove the woman to an unknown location, where he forced her out of his vehicle and left her on the side of the roadway, police said.

Adragna was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held without bond. His Sessions Court arraignment is set for Monday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m.