Teen accused of returning stolen goods to Johnson City Walmart for refunds

Police said Sashamiyake Chin, 19, 512 Swadley Road, also used an acquaintance’s identification card when she tried to return the merchandise to the Walmart at 3111 Browns Mill Road. The card had been lost, police said, and the card’s owner had no knowledge of Chin using it for the fraudulent returns.

Chin was charged with two counts of identity theft and two counts of theft under $1,000. She was released from the Washington County Detention Center on $22,000 bond. She was due Thursday in Sessions Court.