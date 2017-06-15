Search for car in ball-bearings case results in Johnson City drug arrest

Police said Alfred Dolo, 20, 800 Briarcliff Road, a passenger in the vehicle, was not involved the ball-bearings case, but they found him with 16.8 grams of cocaine, 7.4 grams of marijuana, brass knuckles and a digital scale.

He charged with one count of simple possession, possessing unlawful drug paraphernalia, possessing a prohibited weapon and possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute.

Dolo was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $12,000 bond. He was due to appear Thursday in Sessions Court.

In the vandalism case, calls became pouring into police dispatch just before 4 p.m. Wednesday about windows of vehicles and businesses being shot out throughout the city. Police eventually arrested 22-year-old Joseph Dechristina, 2517 Hammond Lane, Knoxville, and Dakotah Shell, 26, 385 Mount Zion Road, Afton, Wednesday on 11 counts of felony reckless endangerment, 15 counts of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of aggravated assault each.