Johnson City man doused with rubbing alcohol, set on fire; accused charged with attempted murder

Anthony Keown, 34, 701 Judith Drive, Johnson City, was later arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Police and fire fighters responded to a disturbance in the area of Montgomery Street and West Fairview Avenue, according to court records, and found the victim, identified as Gerald Baug, lying face down on the ground with burns on his stomach and legs. Firefighters began immediately administering medical treatment while police investigated.

Witnesses told police that Keown got into a fight with Baug and accused Baug of assaulting a young child at a nearby residence. The fight led to Keown dragging Baug out of that residence, through the the street and into a neighbor’s yard.

“Witnesses also state that Keown then grabbed a bottle of rubbing alcohol and poured it on Baug during the altercation and lit him on fire,” JCPD Investigator Joshua Morgan said in the warrant. After lighting Baug on fire, Keown reportedly began kicking the downed man to the point they thought Baug lost consciousness.

“The witness also said they overheard Keown telling Baug, ‘you did this to yourself, roll around in it,’ while Baug was still on fire,” according to Morgan’s warrant.

Baug was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center initially, but later airlifted to the Burn Center of Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Wake Forest, N.C. due to the severity of his injuries.

Keown, who was located inside the residence where he had found Baug, was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. He will be arraigned Friday in Washington County General Sessions Court.