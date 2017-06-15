Man charged in 2013 domestic violence incident

William Charles Meyer, 45, 116 Saratoga Circle, was turned over to the Carter County Sheriff’s Department by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shortly after midnight on Thursday. Meyer is accused of threatening his former girlfriend in 2013 with a knife while her three children were sleeping in the house. The woman said Meyer also ripped apart her cell phone and took the house phone. She said she went outside to her car, where she had another phone and called 911.

When deputies arrived, the woman was waiting for them at the intersection of Saratoga Circle and Lexington Avenue. While talking to the woman, deputies said they heard an engine start up and then saw a red pickup truck come over the crest of he hill. The woman then said “that’s him” and the officer drew his firearm and ordered the driver to stop.

Deputy Ross Frizzell said the truck came to a stop, then started backing up at high speed. Frizzell began pursuing but saw the pickup had wrecked against several trees down a bank. The deputy reported seeing Meyer fleeing, dressed in dark pants and no shirt. A search was conducted by other deputies.

On Thursday, Meyer was charged with aggravated domestic violence; driving on revoked license, sixth offense; interference with an emergency call; leaving the scene of an accident and evading arrest.