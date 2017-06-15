Man accused of firing shotgun at people in tent

Ryan C. Dixon, 19, 108 Mary Evelyn Circle, Johnson City, was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Deputy Brian Smithpeters reported that he responded to a 911 call about possible shots being fired in a fight in which one man had a firearm.

When he arrived at Mary Evelyn Circle, Smithpeters said he spoke with a woman, who told him she had been living in a tent for about a month with her son and her son's girlfriend. She said Dixon and his girlfriend were living in a mobile home on the property.

The woman said she was just leaving to go to work when Dixon stepped out of the mobile home and started yelling about her son being too loud and waking his child. She said Dixon and her son got into a fight, and then Dixon walked back to his trailer.

Witnesses told deputies Dixon came out of the trailer and stood on his porch, holding a sawed-off shotgun. The woman said Dixon fired the gun toward the tent where two people were sitting.

No injuries were reported. Deputies arrested Dixon and seized a Harrington and Richardson 12-gauge shotgun in a wooded area behind the trailer.

Dixon is scheduled to answer the charges in Sessions Court on July 11. His bail was set at $20,000.