Walmart counterfeit case has Johnson City police looking for 2 men

The men are accused of passing counterfeit money at Walmart, 3111 Browns Mill Road, on May 29. They left in what police believe was a newer model, silver Hyundai Elantra.

Local law enforcement agencies and businesses have been inundated with cases involving counterfeit bills for months. Police have made several arrests in the investigations.

The Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division asked that anyone with information about the Walmart case to call (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-6158.

To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and the tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.