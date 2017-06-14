2 teens charged with Johnson City auto burglary

About 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, police stopped Logan Andrew France, 18, 389 Rauhof Road, and Jordan Way, 19, 119 Spider Barnes Road. The traffic stop resulted in misdemeanor charges for both.

Investigating further, police found property that had been taken a vehicle that had been parked at 433 W. Poplar St. France and Way were charged with burglary.

France was still being held in the Washington County Detention Center, where he was served with a warrant. Way was found in Johnson City after an altercation on unrelated charges and placed under arrest.

Each was held on $10,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Wednesday.