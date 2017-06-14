NE Tennessee youth Sunday school teacher faces child porn, enticement charges

Mark Curtis Adams, 55, was initially indicted May 30 in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on one count of production of child pornography, and an arrest warrant was subsequently issued on June 2.

Adams allegedly used the app Kik this past February and March to entice a child into sex, as well as acquire explicit photos of the child.

Mount Carmel’s Oak Grove Baptist Church, where Adams serves as a deacon and youth Sunday school teacher, said Tuesday in a statement there is no indication of any church members being alleged victims in this case.

