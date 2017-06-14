Kingsport man indicted on child porn charge

Lucus Michael Peterson, 33, was arrested Friday by Kingsport Police and booked into the Hawkins County jail. A charge of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class B felony, was leveled against him on June 1 by a Hawkins County grand jury.

The presentment states that on or about Oct. 27 of last year, Peterson knowingly came into possession of more than 100 “patently offensive” photographs, images or videos. The material reportedly depicted minors engaged in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity.

Witnesses who appeared before the grand jury included Kingsport Police Department Det. Cpl. Martin Taylor, who arrested Peterson last week, and detectives with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

