Flag stolen in Johnson City: Police want help

Johnson City police sought help Wednesday in finding whoever cut the lanyard and stole the American and State of Tennessee flags from the entrance to Woodstone, 2802 E. Oakland Ave., on June 3.

The man was driving what appeared to be a yellow, two-door Jeep Wrangler with no doors or top. Three other people were in the Jeep.

The theft happened the weekend after flags were stolen from the Veteran’s Memorial next to Kiwanis Park.

The Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division asked that anyone with information to call (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-6158.

To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and the tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/