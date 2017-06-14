Court date reset for starved dog's owner

Alexandria Lindsey Price, 29, formerly of Johnson City but now living in Kingsport, went to court with her newly-hired attorney, Scott Schults. She’s charged with animal cruelty, aggravated animal cruelty and abandonment. Shults and Assistant District Attorney General Mike Rasnake agreed to reset the case so Shults can review evidence and get familiarized with the case.

The investigation began June 1 after Price’s landlord at her Northridge condo found the long-rotted carcass of an adult black and brown dog. Animal control officials said Price adopted a 12-week old puppy — named Sugar at the time, but renamed Luna after the adoption — in March 2015, which was black and brown.

Animal Shelter Co-Director Tammy Davis said she is certain the dog found inside a Northridge area condo is that same puppy.

“From what we can tell from the remains, it is the same dog,” Davis said when the story broke.

Price has been crucified on social media, but Davis said it’s important to fully investigate the case and get Price’s side of the story.

Price was accompanied in court by a young man. Both had discussions inside and outside the courtroom with Shults as well as a probation officer. Price had been on probation at the time she was cited in the cruelty case. She pleaded guilty in December to DUI.

The case was rescheduled for a hearing on Aug. 16.