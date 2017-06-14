Police: Ball bearings shot from slingshot, two men in custody

That incident was one of a string of calls about what residents thought were shots being fired at vehicles, people, businesses and homes that drew city police and county sheriff’s deputies — and ended with two men in custody.

Police said at least one person was hit by a ball bearing.

The men were taken into custody after a search for a maroon Impala with several people inside ended with a stop on Indian Ridge Road shortly after 5 p.m.

Police said the men were shooting ball bearings from the vehicle with a slingshots they traveled around the city and into the county.

There were few solid details after the arrest, but Johnson City Police Capt. Gerald Harrell said the city investigators were taking over the cases that occurred in the city, while the county would investigate incidents that occurred. He said there were multiple vandalism incidents.

At Bear and Friends, police were unable to find the projectile that shattered the window, but authorities believe it was part of a string of similar shots from a vehicle.