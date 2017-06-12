South Carolina man met Tennessee teen online, traveled here for sex, sheriff says

Clayton Charles Boucher, 28, was found hiding inside the teenager’s residence after sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle at the victim’s residence June 5.

Graybeal said the investigation showed Boucher and the teen met online and he drove to Washington County in late May. The two had allegedly been meeting for about two weeks to have sex, he said. After interviewing the teenager and “corroborating witnesses,” Boucher was charged with 22 counts of aggravated statutory rape.

When officers searched Boucher’s car, they found a small amount of marijuana and a smoking pipe. He was charged with adult contributing to the delinquency of a minor, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing obscene material to minors, sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated criminal trespass, blocking a lane of traffic and registration violation.

Boucher was held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $600,000 bond. He has an arraignment set in Washington County General Sessions Court Thursday.

Graybeal said the investigation was continuing with additional charges pending.