Carter County man charged with storing hallucinogenic mushrooms

John Paul Oliver, 28, Apartment 3, 131 Captain Ave., appeared before Sessions Court Judge Keith Bowers Jr., charged with two counts of possession of schedule I drug for resale and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Bowers appointed a public defender for Oliver and a preliminary hearing for next Monday.

Oliver was arrested Friday after Capt. Patrick White of the Elizabethton Police Department received a complaint that a rental storage unit at USA Storage, 620 S. Sycamore St. was being used to store the fungus and firearms.

Capt. Joy Shoun, head of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Elizabethton Police Department, and members of the Joint Counter Narcotics Task Force of the Carter County Sheriff's Department and the Elizabethton Police Department obtained permission to search the storage unit.

Inside the unit, the officers found 38 bags and three jars of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 22 firearms, sheets of paper with LSD dosages on it, an indoor hallucinogenic mushroom growing and drying apparatus, unknown tablets, unknown white powders, and a prescription drug.

Officers said that during the search of the storage unit, Oliver arrived, accompanied by a girl. Oliver was taken into custody and the girl was turned over to her parents.

Following the arrest, a search warrant was executed on Oliver's residence. At that location, officers reported finding 25 liquid culture vials of what appeared to be mushroom spores and additional items related to the production of hallucinogenic mushrooms. Officers said additional charges are pending.

Oliver is being held in the Carter County Jail with bond set at $30,000.