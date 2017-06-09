Two crashes occur moments apart but separated by many miles

A single-vehicle accident took place shortly before 2 p.m. on Bear Branch Road near Roan Mountain. Deputy Johnny Roberts of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department said Katrina Cassandra Oakes, 27, was going west in the 300 block of Bear Branch when a dog ran in front of her 2003 Ford Mustang.

Oakes reportedly swerved to avoid hitting the dog and the car went into a ditch on the right side of the road. The car went out of control as it veered back to the left side of the road and went down a deep ditch that was over the roof of the vehicle.

A passenger in the car was Joshua Mark Oakes, 31. Both driver and passenger were transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

The other accident also happened shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 321 and Oliver Hollow Road.

The accident was a collision between two cars. One was a 1993 Ford Taurus driven by Lauren G. Ripple, 18, Johnson City, and a 2001 Buick driven by John W. Blair, 87, Mountain City. Ripple had one passenger, Millicent Runnela, 18, Gray.

The accident was investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The preliminary investigation indicated Ripple’s vehicle was traveling south on U.S. Highway 321 when the driver crossed the center dividing lines and struck Blair’s vehicle at an angle.

Ripple was charged with driving left of center.

Ripple was reported to be uninjured, while Blair had possible injuries.