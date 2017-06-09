JCPD advises residents to lock their cars

Most of these cars were entered through unlocked doors and have occurred late at night and early in the morning.

Police say most of the recent burglaries have been around the western border of John Exum Parkway, North Roan Street and the eastern border of East Lakeview Drive, with the southernmost locations of burglaries being reported around the Fairview Avenue area.

Police advise residents to take the following precautions:

- Make sure your car doors are always locked when exiting the vehicle

- Do not leave valuables in plain view

- Check and maintain outside lighting (security lights, flood lights, porch lights, etc.)

- Trim any large hedges or bushes that may provide cover for burglars.

- Be observant! If you’re arriving home late at night or in the early morning hours, be aware of your surroundings and look for any suspicious activity

- Report any suspicious activity to 911 immediately

Anyone with information on the recent auto burglaries or other crimes in the area are asked to contact the JCPD Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.

To send a confidential tip to police, text 423JCPD to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You may also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department website at www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/