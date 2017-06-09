I-26 crash results in Sevierville man's arrest in Johnson City

Michael White, 35, already was classified as a habitual motor offender when police found his Ford Ranger on North State of Franklin Road about 12:45 a.m.

Police said White admitted to hitting a guardrail on I-26 and leaving the scene.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, light law violation and driving while restrictions in effect (habitual motor offender). He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $9,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for later Thursday.