3 charged, 3 sought after Appalachian State student stabbed in Boone, N.C.

About 2:30 a.m., police went to 219 Crossing Way to check on a fight in the parking lot involving several people. Shortly after arriving at the lot, police were notified by Watauga Medical Center that a man suffering from a stab wound had been brought to the emergency department.

Teh’Ron Fuller, 21, reported that he had been stabbed in the Crossing Way parking lot. He was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Three men were charged with misdemeanor assault and battery:

— Ke’monte Tayvon Hayes, 19, Boone

— Isaiah Diontae Lewis, 21, Boone

— Marlin Lamar Johnson, 21, Carrboro.

Each were jailed on $1,500 bond with a hearing set for July 21 in Watauga District Court.

Police said warrants for three other people had been obtained but not served.