2 charged with meth possession at Johnson City Tractor Supply

Jana Wheeler, 46, 464 Sand Bar Road, and Michael Hawk, 48, 528 Offield Hollow Road, were jailed in Sullivan County after Johnson City police went to Tractor Supply, 4534 Bristol Hwy.

Police said Wheeler and Hawk had about 4 grams of methamphetamine packaged for resale and miscellaneous items of drug paraphernalia. Each was charged with possession of schedule II drugs for resale, simple possession/Casual Exchange of schedule VI drugs and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Police also filed criminal impersonation charges against both, saying Wheeler and Hawk attempted to avoid arrests on outstanding warrants.