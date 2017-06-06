Bear cub struck by car in NE Tennessee

Traffic was down to one lane in each direction just east of the traffic light while police were “bear-sitting” the injured animal in the median as they waited for Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers to arrive.

The accident occurred shortly before noon in the eastbound lane of 11-W between the Hammond Avenue and Independence Avenue intersections.

The motorist reportedly continued on toward Kingsport after the collision, and police were notified of the injured bear by a witness.

