Teen wounded boyfriend by throwing knife after forcing way into Johnson City apartment, police say

Hayley Webster, 19, was arrested after the incident at the boyfriend’s apartment at 116 Topside Circle.

Police said Webster forced her way into the man’s apartment and argued with him. She then threw a kitchen knife at the victim, striking his left leg causing a deep wound.

Webster was gone by the time police arrived at the apartment around 4 a.m. A warrant was issued for her arrest, and police took her into custody at her residence, 2107 Hickory Springs Road, about 8:15 Monday night.

She was charged with aggravated domestic assault and especially aggravated burglary. She was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond with a Sessions Court hearing set for Tuesday.