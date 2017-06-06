Kingsport caregiver charged with $250K theft, exploiting elderly man

Ryan Darrelle Dockery, 31, is scheduled for arraignment on July 14. A Sullivan County grand jury originally indicted Dockery in February of 2016, according to presentments, but she was not located and arrested until May 25 of this year.

Court records show that Dockery faces charges of theft of more than $250,000, a Class A felony, and willful neglect and willful exploitation of a vulnerable adult, each a Class E felony. Between August of 2013 and August of 2014, Dockery is alleged to have illegally accessed funds of a Kingsport man she was privately employed to care for.

