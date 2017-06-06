Johnson City man faces drug charges

A 911 caller reported about 2:30 a.m. that suspicious people were walking around an apartment complex near parked vehicles, police said in a news release. When police arrived, they noticed two men leaning into a car with an open window. A woman was inside the car.

Police said Jeremy D. Roberts, 29, 119 Vip Road, was holding an unmarked white pill case. The case contained about 0.5 grams of a white powdery crystal that tested positive for methamphetamine, 0.5 grams of marijuana, and a hydrocodone and clonazepam pill.

Roberts was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple marijuana possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia possession. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $12,000 bond. He was due in court Tuesday.