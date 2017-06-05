Police: 3 bodies found at rural Indiana home, person of interest found dead

State police say the Washington County sheriff’s department found the bodies during a welfare check Sunday afternoon after receiving a phone call from a concerned person. A deputy saw a dead person inside the rural Washington County home and a search found two other bodies.

Autopsies are planned Tuesday. Names and causes of death are expected to be released afterward.

Police went looking for a 47-year-old man who was living at the home and could have been involved in the deaths. Police say investigators received information that Richard Lee Burton Jr. might have headed to Tennessee, Missouri or Texas.

Fox59 reported that deputies received a tip about Burton and found his vehicle parked in Monroe County along State Road 446. Burton was dead.