Owner of dog found dead cited by animal control officials

Lindsey Price, 29, was officially cited for animal cruelty, aggravated animal cruelty and abandonment.

The investigation began last week after Price’s landlord at her Northridge condo found the long-rotted carcass of an adult black and brown dog.

Animal control officials said Price adopted a 12-week old puppy — named Sugar at the time, but renamed Luna after the adoption — in March 2015.

Animal Shelter Co-Director Tammy Davis said she is certain the dog found inside a Northridge area condo is that same puppy.

“From what we can tell from the remains, it is the same dog,” Davis said last week.

The investigation was underway last week when the story exploded on social media.

After an outcry on Facebook about the finding, the woman’s social media profile disappeared. The post about the dog’s fate was shared more than 5,000 times as of Friday afternoon.

While the woman’s profile was taken down, word about Luna’s fate continued to spread. As of Monday afternoon, the post had more than 9,100 shares.

Price was scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court June 14.