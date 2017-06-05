Crime roundup: Johnson City police make felony arrests

Elizabethton man charged with vehicle theft

Johnson City Police arrested Robert J. Tribble, 49, Sunday after a disturbance report at T’s Market, 607 N. Roan St.

Police said the disturbance involved Tribble and a maroon 1998 Ford F150 truck which had been reported stolen. A witness at the scene said Tribble had the pickup before police arrived.

Tribble, 253 Bill Nave Loop, Elizabethton, was charged with theft of property over $1,000 (motor vehicle). He was held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday.

I-26 traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Police stopped a Jeep Sunday evening on Interstate 26 and found marijuana under the driver’s seat, according to a news release.

Logan Allan Hardesty, 20, 22119 Big Bass Camp Rd, Abingdon, Virginia, was charged with one count of possession of schedule VI narcotics for resale and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the stop, police were speaking with Hardesty when they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. Police said Hardesty gave them permission to search the vehicle, and they found about 1.7 ounces of marijuana under the driver’s seat.

Hardesty was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday.